Formula 1 gossip: Massa, Button, Renault, Haas

Monday, 1 January

Felipe Massa said finishing seventh in his final home Grand Prix in Brazil was 'like a victory'

Williams performance chief Rob Smedley says Felipe Massa chose to leave F1 at the best possible time, and finished his career on a high. (Autosport)

Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul admits the team 'played with fire' by pushing their engine for better performance during the 2017 season, at the expense of reliability. (Motorsport)

Haas boss Guenther Steiner wants to see more consistency from the team in 2018, in what will be their third season in F1. (F1i.com)

Jenson Button says his rivalry with Lewis Hamilton at McLaren between 2010 and 2012 helped to make him a better driver and he "enjoyed the challenge". (Sky Sports)

Meanwhile, Button seems to be enjoying life on two wheels instead of four, as he showed with this New Year's Eve photo: