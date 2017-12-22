BBC Sport - Lewis Hamilton keeping his options open - Mercedes boss Toto Wolff
Hamilton the fashion entrepreneur? Wolff tight-lipped on driver's future
Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff says Lewis Hamilton is keeping "his options open" but he hopes that the four-time world champion will stay with the team for the foreseeable future.
