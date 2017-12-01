Formula 1 gossip: Hamilton, Todt, Ricciardo, Kvyat, Whiting

Friday, 1 December

'Shall I do it again next year?' Vettel and Todt discuss 2017's highs and lows

FIA president Jean Todt says he "forgives" Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel for his actions in Azerbaijan when he crashed into Hamilton. (Grandprix.com)

Sauber chairman Pascal Picci is "very proud" of his team's new link-up with Alfa Romeo and has predicted "great success" for both parties. (Planetf1.com)

FIA director Charlie Whiting says the sport's biggest problem is a lack of competition as "Mercedes, Ferrari and Red Bull are significantly quicker than the rest". (New York Times)

Daniel Ricciardo says former Red Bull team-mate Daniil Kvyat says leaving the outfit "will do him good" because he is quick enough to find his way back into F1. (F1fanatic)

Thursday, 30 November

Lewis Hamilton (l) and Sebastian Vettel (r) have reservations about the new F1 logo

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel are not impressed with the new F1 logo. Hamilton disagrees with F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn and said the old logo was "iconic", while Vettel added he "liked the old one better". (GPupdate.net)

Stoffel Vandoorne's handling problems during the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix were caused by a piece of tape stuck in his McLaren car's diffuser, his race engineer has revealed. (Motorsport)

Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen says the season finale at the Yas Marina Circuit became "boring" and more like an endurance race because of the need to save fuel. (ESPN)

Indonesia's Sean Gelael says he has "great chemistry" with the Toro Rosso team after tyre testing in Abu Dhabi. (Fox Sports Asia)

Wolff has echoed Ferrari's threat that Mercedes could leave F1

Wednesday, 29 November

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says it is "quite conceivable" the team could leave F1 depending on the changes that are made through "standard specifications and false situations that penalise the best and help the weakest". (Kronen Zeitung via Planet F1)

F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn says the old F1 logo was neither "iconic or memorable" and has defended the change by saying it was a major priority. (Planet F1)

There are plans for a women-only motor racing series to be launched in 2019, with the champion getting an F1 test drive. (ESPN)

The Twitter account of the Jules Bianchi, who died in July 2015 following a crash at the 2014 Japanese Grand Prix, posted a message that an association had been set up in the late driver's name to "give back and help those in the need".

Tuesday, 28 November

Mercedes are poised to open contract talks with Lewis Hamilton having stressed they foresee "no reason to doubt" an extension will be agreed with the F1 world champion. (Sky Sports)

Lewis Hamilton should extend his Mercedes contract according to team bosses

Daniel Ricciardo wants clarity on his Red Bull future before Christmas but insists talks will focus on which of the team's drivers gets the best car and not on his financial package.(Planet F1)

Ferrari are poised to lose a major sponsor in Santander at the end of 2017.(El Confidencial - via Planet F1)

Renault boss Cyril Abiteboul has called on the team to ensure that in future they do not need crucial points to secure their season goals on the last race of the campaign. The French car manufacturer picked up a financial bonus after securing sixth spot in the constructors' championship at the season's final meet.(Motorsport)

Mercedes shared Twitter messages with rival teams as testing took place on Tuesday

Monday, 27 November

Sebastian Vettel finished the season 46 points behind champion Lewis Hamilton

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel says Mercedes rival Lewis Hamilton was the "better man" this season but hopes the Italian team will "come back stronger" next year. (Planet F1)

Force India technical director Andy Green says rules that allowed Renault's Nico Hulkenberg to get a five-second penalty rather than giving back his position after cutting a chicane to pass Sergio Perez at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix are "completely flawed". (ESPN)

Hulkenberg's tactic was also called a "deliberate ploy" by Green but the German driver described the punishment as "fair and reasonable". (F1i.com)

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo shrugged off Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen beating him to fourth in the drivers' standings by saying it was not a "big deal" as "with that car" the Finn "should have been a long way in front in the championship". (Autosport)