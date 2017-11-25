Lewis Hamilton top in Abu Dhabi final practice

Qualifying is live on the BBC Sport website and 5 live sports extra from 12:55 GMT

Lewis Hamilton set an impressive pace as Mercedes dominated the final practice session at the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Hamilton was 0.273 seconds quicker than team-mate Valtteri Bottas with Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari more than 0.5secs adrift in third place.

The Finn's team-mate Sebastian Vettel was fourth, a further 0.017secs adrift.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen were next ahead of McLaren's Fernando Alonso and Stoffel Vandoorne.

Hamilton was consistently impressive, setting two laps within tiny fractions of each other, but each containing small mistakes, suggesting he could have been even further ahead had he put together a perfect lap.

He and Mercedes appear to have stretched an advantage over Ferrari, after their pace looked to have been closely matched.

Red Bull were a further 0.2secs or so behind Ferrari, with Verstappen continuing to struggle after a difficult Friday, complaining his car was "unbelievable, so difficult to drive".

In the battle over sixth place in the constructors' championship, in which Toro Rosso lead Renault by four points and Haas by six, Renault look in good shape to potentially grab the place.

Their driver Carlos Sainz was ninth quickest and his team-mate Nico Hulkenberg 12th, while Haas drivers Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean were 14th and 15th and Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley 18th and 20th.