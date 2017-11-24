BBC Sport - Formula 1: Adrian Newey 'feels responsible' on Ayrton Senna death
'I feel responsible' - Newey emotional on Senna death
- From the section Formula 1
Adrian Newey says he feels "responsible" over the death of Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senna, who was killed at the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix in a Williams car he designed.
