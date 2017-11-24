Lewis Hamilton tops Abu Dhabi GP second practice

Final practice and qualifying is live on the BBC Sport website and 5 live sports extra on Saturday from 09:55 GMT

Lewis Hamilton headed Sebastian Vettel in second practice at the season-closing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver was 0.149 seconds quicker than the German's Ferrari, which was 0.164secs ahead of Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo in third place.

Ricciardo's team-mate Max Verstappen was struggling, 0.9secs slower, and behind Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen and Mercedes' Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton clinched his fourth championship two races ago in Mexico.

The Briton wore a gold helmet to celebrate his achievement, which makes him the joint third most decorated F1 driver of all time

Ferrari looking quickest on long-run pace

The session suggested that the the fight between the top three teams could be very close in the race.

Hamilton had the edge on one-lap pace, but there was only 0.3secs between the three teams, and on long-run speed the order was swapped around, with Ferrari appearing quickest and Red Bull between them and Mercedes.

Force India were best of the rest ahead of Renault's Nico Hulkenberg.

McLaren's Fernando Alonso was 10th, ahead of Williams' Felipe Massa, in his final grand prix.

Sparks could fly further down the grid this weekend, as the midfield teams battle for several million pounds in prize money

The second McLaren of Stoffel Vandoorne was 12th, just over 0.1secs behind Alonso and the second Renault of Carlos Sainz struggling in 13th, nearly 0.7secs slower than team-mate Hulkenberg.

The German's pace could be significant because Renault are four points behind Toro Rosso in a fight for sixth place in the constructors' championship - on which millions of pounds depend - and the Red Bull junior team appear to be having a difficult time so far at the Yas Marina circuit.

Pierre Gasly was Toro Rosso's quickest driver in 15th place, with team-mate Brendon Hartley 19th after two spins. Hartley has a 10-place grid penalty for the race after using too many engine parts.

Haas are also in the fight for sixth, two points behind Renault, but were also struggling - Kevin Magnussen 16th and team-mate Romain Grosjean 20th and last after a spin.