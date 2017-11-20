F1 gossip: Alonso, Hamilton, Rosberg, Kubica, Sainz, Honda, Renault

Fernando Alonso returned to McLaren for the 2015 season

McLaren-Honda's racing director Eric Boullier has suggested that for Fernando Alonso to compete in F1 and World Endurance Championship in the same season would be a "huge distraction". The Spaniard drove over 100 laps testing Toyota's LMP1 car in Bahrain at the weekend. (The Checkered Flag)

Lewis Hamilton is excited about the prospect of going head to head with another four-time world champion, Sebastian Vettel, next season. (PlanetF1.com)

Former world champion Nico Rosberg is still trying to find a way back into F1 for Robert Kubica, 32, who has not raced in the sport since suffering life-changing injuries in a rally crash in 2011. (Daily Express)

Rosberg took a break from the Kubica management team to get behind the wheel himself...

The 2016 world champion Rosberg revs up again

Honda says the performance of their power unit is "almost at a decent level" compared to their rivals. (F1i.com)

Co-owners at the Zandvoort track insist they could hold an F1 race from 2020. The Dutch Grand Prix was held at the track between 1948 and 1985. (Motorsport.com)

Renault's chief technical officer Bob Bell says the arrival of Carlos Sainz is already proving a big boost to the team in their preparations for 2018. (F1i.com)

Red Bull's Max Verstappen believes the final part of the track is where the RB13 will perform the strongest at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend - and believes there are lots of overtaking opportunities. (Checkered Flag)