Fernando Alonso: Toyota confirm LMP1 sportscar test in Bahrain

Alonso missed the Monaco Grand Prix to compete at Indianapolis this year

Toyota have confirmed Fernando Alonso will test their LMP1 sportscar at a rookie session in Bahrain on Sunday.

BBC Sport revealed earlier this month that Alonso, 36, is set to race for Toyota in the 2018 Le Mans 24 Hours.

The one-day test will give the McLaren F1 driver his first experience of Toyota's TS050 Hybrid car.

"Fernando is very interested by Le Mans as well as endurance racing and he is keen to drive a state-of-the-art hybrid LMP1 car," a Toyota statement read.

Alonso visited Toyota's factory in Cologne, Germany, on Tuesday for a seat fitting and simulator session.

"We are very excited that Fernando will test our car," Toyota team president Hisatake Murata said. "When he visited us in Cologne, everyone who met him could sense his enthusiasm and passion for our sport; he is a true racer."

Alonso's talks with Toyota have extended to the possibility of the driver taking part in most of the World Endurance Championship in 2018, alongside his F1 commitments with McLaren.

The move is the latest development in Alonso's attempt to win the so-called triple crown of motor racing - the Monaco Grand Prix, the Indianapolis 500 and Le Mans, which only 1962 and 1968 F1 world champion Graham Hill has so far achieved.

It has already been announced that Alonso will compete in the Daytona 24 Hours sportscar race in January.

Alonso, who won at Monaco in 2006 and 2007 and is a two-time F1 world champion, competed at Indy this year and was running competitively when his engine failed in the closing stages of the race.