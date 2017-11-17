How Michael Schumacher's £5.5m Ferrari won in Monaco 2001

Michael Schumacher won his final Monaco Grand Prix in the Chassis #211 Ferrari and his fourth world title

A slice of motorsport history has become the most expensive modern-era Formula 1 car ever sold at auction.

Michael Schumacher's final Monaco Grand Prix-winning Ferrari went under the hammer at Sotherby's in New York and collected more than £5.5m.

The F2001 (chassis number 211) also sealed Schumacher his fourth world title of seven at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

A portion of proceeds from the sale will be donated by the former owner to Michael Schumacher's Keep Fighting Foundation.

But how exactly did he win the race? Click on the images below to relive Schumacher's last hurrah in Monte Carlo.