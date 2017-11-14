F1 Gossip: Bottas, Hamilton, Gasly, Wolff

Bottas was overtaken by Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel at the Brazilian Grand Prix and finished in second place

Tuesday, 14 November

Despite starting Sunday's Brazilian Grand Prix from the pits, Toto Wolff thinks Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton could have won because "he was the fastest guy out there". (Planetf1.com)

The Brazilian Grand Prix may be axed after five different teams were attacked by armed gangs during the race weekend. (Fox Sports - Australia)

Mercedes' world champion Lewis Hamilton said his mistake in qualifying gave him a chance to practise his overtaking in the Brazilian Grand Prix. (Daily Mail)

Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly felt finishing 12th in the Brazilian Grand Prix was his best since he made his Formula 1 debut in Malaysia. (Thecheckeredflag)

Former world champion Jacques Villeneuve claims Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas' performance in the Brazilian Grand Prix, finishing second after being on pole, was "embarrassing". (Autosport)