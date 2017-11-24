Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Who will top qualifying at the Yas Marina Circuit

Lewis Hamiton wrapped up a fourth drivers' world championship in Mexico

Nineteen races complete, just one more left to enjoy before the book is closed on another Formula 1 season.

The throne is already occupied by a new world champion and a fresh entry written into the history books - Lewis Hamilton becoming the most successful British F1 driver in history when he secured his fourth title at the Mexico Grand Prix.

The only slight dampener on the celebratory mood is Hamilton is yet to take the full applause of the crowd from the podium since his victory in the United States in October.

The battle this weekend will again be between Mercedes and Ferrari. And with the title gone, Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel must focus on beating Valtteri Bottas to second.

A fifth championship was almost within the grasp of Vettel - an achievement which would have seen him draw level with Argentine Juan Manuel Fangio - but a title challenge that imploded in Asia leaves the question of 'what if?' hanging in the air.

