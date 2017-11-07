British driver George Russell to debut for Force India in Brazilian Grand Prix practice

George Russell drove for Mercedes in the Hungary in-season test in August

Britain's George Russell will make his Formula 1 practice drive debut at the Brazilian Grand Prix for Force India.

Russell, who won this year's GP3 championship, will drive Friday's first session as he steps in for Sergio Perez.

The 19-year-old will also drive the opening practice session before the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix later this month.

"It has been a year full of great opportunities and to top off the season with this is fantastic," he said.

"I've never driven the VJM10 before or driven at Interlagos, but I'm really looking forward to the challenge."

Russell joined Mercedes' young driver programme at the start of the year and drove in the Hungary in-season test in August.

Force India team principal Vijay Mallya said: "George is an up-and-coming talent and we've followed his success in GP3 closely.

"He has already been in our simulator several times and has worked well with the team.

"Now that we have secured fourth place in the championship, it's the ideal time to look to the future and handing George his free practice debut will allow us to evaluate his potential."