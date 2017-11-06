F1 Gossip: Ecclestone, Ferrari, Bottas, Hamilton, Ricciardo, Norris, Haas

Monday, 6 November

Ferrari are F1's most successful team

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has warned that Ferrari's threat to leave the sport is real if the Italian team believe they cannot win. (Independent)

Valtteri Bottas has been impressed by Mercedes team-mate and four-time world champion Lewis Hamilton's work ethic and says the Briton "is a nice guy" who has "good manners, good respect and doesn't play any games". (F1i.com, via Flying Lap)

Red Bull say they will give driver Daniel Ricciardo, who has been linked with a move to Ferrari or Mercedes for 2019, time to decide his future. Team principal Christian Horner says if the Australian "takes another six months, then so be it". (Planet F1)

Lando Norris, 17, will be announced as McLaren's reserve driver for next season, replacing fellow Briton Jenson Button. (Daily Mail)

The mayor of Californian city San Juan Bautista says plans to host a grand prix in the area will not get approved. (Forbes)

Gene Haas says if his team "are still way at the back and not where we want to be" in five years "then we would have to rethink whether we still want to be in F1". (Autoweek)