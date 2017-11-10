Brazilian Grand Prix: Predict who will top qualifying in Sao Paulo

Hamilton may not have won the Mexican Grand Prix, but a fourth world title was a good consolation prize

In the land of carnival and samba Lewis Hamilton can afford a whole weekend of celebrations in Sao Paulo.

There may not have been a podium finish in Mexico - a clash with Sebastian Vettel meant a ninth-place finish - but in the end it didn't matter as Hamilton cemented his place as the most successful British Formula 1 driver in history with a fourth championship title.

The forecast in Brazil for race weekend is thundery showers. We know Hamilton is a master in wet conditions, but so is Red Bull's fearless 20-year-old Max Verstappen.

This time 12 months ago, the Dutchman stole the show at Interlagos in treacherous conditions, gaining 10 places in the closing laps to take third place.

Can Verstappen produce another memorable F1 moment to share some of Lewis' limelight?

