F1 gossip: Alonso, Hamilton, Ferrari, Wolff, Ecclestone, Kvyat

Monday, 30 October

Alonso has two world titles while Hamilton has four

McLaren driver Fernando Alonso says Lewis Hamilton's path to a fourth world title this season was "very easy" as the Mercedes man had "no opponents". (Planet F1)

Ferrari president Sergio Marchionne says former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone's claim that governing body the FIA and Mercedes had helped the Italian team be more competitive were "unadulterated hogwash". (Autosport)

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, meanwhile, laughed off the claim, saying Ecclestone is "the only one who is able to sit on the other side of the world and throw a hand grenade and it actually lands in the paddock". (ESPN)

Daniil Kvyat is one of the candidates for a Williams seat in 2018, says the team's technical boss Paddy Lowe. (Motorsport.com)

Force India chief operating officer Otmar Szafnauer says the team could lose driver Esteban Ocon to Mercedes at the end of the 2018 season. (F1i.com)