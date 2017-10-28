Mexican Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel takes pole with Lewis Hamilton third

By Andrew Benson

Chief F1 writer

Mexican Grand Prix live on the BBC
Sunday's race: 18:30-21:00 GMT on BBC Radio 5 live, BBC Sport website, app and mobile

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel stole pole position for the Mexican Grand Prix from Red Bull's Max Verstappen as Lewis Hamilton lines up third.

Verstappen was quickest after the first runs of the last part of qualifying by a quarter of a second, but a superb effort by Vettel put him on top.

He pipped the Dutchman by 0.086secs, saying on the radio "what a lap".

Hamilton, who needs only to finish fifth in Sunday's race to be sure of the title, was 0.446secs off pole.

