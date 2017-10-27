Lewis Hamilton second quickest in Mexican Grand Prix second practice
Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo headed Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton in a closely contested second practice at the Mexican Grand Prix.
Ricciardo was 0.131 seconds quicker than Hamilton, who had a spin early in the session, with Max Verstappen's Red Bull ahead of Sebastian Vettel.
Vettel was only 0.032secs off Hamilton as the Ferrari driver clings to his fading title hopes.
Hamilton needs only to finish fifth on Sunday to clinch a fourth championship.
The Briton had appeared to be struggling early on, his spin early in the second session following his being nearly 0.5secs slower than Bottas in the first.
But he ended the session 0.3secs quicker than Bottas and with an impressively quick race-simulation run in the second part of the session.
