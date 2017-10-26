Mexican Grand Prix: Can anyone stop Lewis Hamilton?

The Mexican Grand Prix is live on 5 live and the BBC Sport website on Sunday, 29 October at 19:00 GMT

At this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix a bottle of the finest tequila must surely be reserved for Lewis Hamilton's impending fourth world title.

In the festive atmosphere of Mexico City, Hamilton only needs to finish fifth to win the drivers' championship, even if Sebastian Vettel wins the race.

After an early tussle with Vettel for the lead in the United States Grand Prix, Hamilton claimed his ninth victory of the season and a 66-point advantage over the German.

It may be a small consolation for Vettel, but the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is predicted to be one of the best races of the year for the Ferrari team.

