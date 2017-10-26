Mexican Grand Prix: Can anyone stop Lewis Hamilton?

Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Raikkonen
The Mexican Grand Prix is live on 5 live and the BBC Sport website on Sunday, 29 October at 19:00 GMT

At this weekend's Mexican Grand Prix a bottle of the finest tequila must surely be reserved for Lewis Hamilton's impending fourth world title.

In the festive atmosphere of Mexico City, Hamilton only needs to finish fifth to win the drivers' championship, even if Sebastian Vettel wins the race.

After an early tussle with Vettel for the lead in the United States Grand Prix, Hamilton claimed his ninth victory of the season and a 66-point advantage over the German.

It may be a small consolation for Vettel, but the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is predicted to be one of the best races of the year for the Ferrari team.

So, choose your qualifying top three from the list below, then head back over on Sunday to make your race predictions.

Who will top qualifying in Mexico?

Pick who you think will top qualifying for Sunday's Mexican Grand Prix

How they stand

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired