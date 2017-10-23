F1 gossip: Saniz Jr, Hamilton, Ricciardo, Hartley, Alonso, Lauda

Carlos Sainz Jr was thrilled with his Renault debut

Monday, 23 October

Carlos Sainz Jr described his debut weekend for Renault as "very close to perfect" after finishing seventh at the United States Grand Prix.(Crash.net)

The family of Torro Rosso driver Brendon Hartley joined 100 well-wishers in his home town of Palmerston North to watch the 27-year-old become the first New Zealander in 30 years to race in Formula 1. (Newshub)

Daniel Ricciardo believes he will be starting next weekend's Mexican Grand Prix from the back of the grid after an engine issue put the Red Bull driver out of Sunday's US Grand Prix.(Planetf1)

Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was surprised that Ferrari title rival Sebastian Vettel did not put up a tougher fight in Austin, Texas. (iol.co.za)

Niki Lauda says F1 needs to discuss stewards "interfering" after Red Bull's Max Verstappen lost third place in the United States GP for passing the Ferrari of Kimi Raikkonen off the track.(Planetf1)

McLaren's Fernando Alonso described his driving as "sublime" before an engine failure caused him to retire in the early stages of the US Grand Prix. (ESPN)