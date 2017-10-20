Lewis Hamilton top in US GP practice as Vettel struggles

Listen to coverage of final practice and qualifying for the United States Grand Prix across BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Sport website and mobile app

Championship leader Lewis Hamilton was in scintillating form as he set the pace for Mercedes in second practice at the United States Grand Prix.

Hamilton's title rival Sebastian Vettel could manage only third quickest, 0.524 seconds behind the Mercedes, and behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Hamilton leads Vettel by 59 points and will take the title if he wins the race and the German is lower than fifth.

Vettel suffered a spin at Turn 19, costing him significant track time.

Media playback is not supported on this device Nico Hulkenberg: So what does make the Hulk angry?

Hamilton has won four of the five races held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, and heads into the weekend on a run of four wins in the last five races.

His form has dramatically turned the championship around, after Vettel had led it all season until Hamilton took the lead with victory in Italy in early September.

Vettel then had a terrible run in the three Asian races, crashing out of the Singapore at the start and then hitting engine problems in both Malaysia and Japan.

Hamilton showed off a special red helmet during second practice

Hamilton's progress in Austin has been serene so far this weekend, the Briton topping both sessions in impressive style.

He was more than 0.5secs quicker than Vettel in the first session, with Bottas 0.6secs slower, the same margin the Finn was behind his team.

For Ferrari, it was a terrible start to the weekend.

In addition to his spin, Vettel also did not manage to complete any kind of race preparation in the second part of the session as Ferrari fiddled with his car in the pits after Vettel complained that the front of the car "felt like jelly".

He managed to get out with a minute still to go but could only do one lap before the end of the session.

Team-mate Kimi Raikkonen, who was sixth quickest overall behind Bottas and Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, did complete a race run but was 0.5secs slower than the evenly matched Mercedes and Red Bull.

More to follow

Bevo the Texas Longhorns mascot was having fun in the Red Bull garage

The Renaults' of Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz are accompained by two pink cats for the race in Austin