F1 gossip: Vettel, Raikkonen, Aston Martin, Rosberg, Hamilton, Mercedes, Ecclestone

Vettel has won four world titles and Raikkonen one

Monday 16 October

Sebastian Vettel says Kimi Raikkonen is the best team-mate he has ever had in Formula 1 because the Finn does not try to play political games. (Autosport)

Aston Martin has recruited staff with Formula 1 experience as it continues to evaluate whether or not to enter the championship as an engine supplier.(Motorsport.com)

Mercedes technical chief James Allison believes the steps taken to master the team's erratic W08 this season will help deliver a car with a "sweeter temperament" for 2018. (ESPN)

World championship leader Lewis Hamilton will appear in racing video game as a "mentor".(SportsBusinessDaily)

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone says Liberty Media have made it clear they do not want him at races and the 86-year-old plans to move to the Switzerland in the new year.(Daily Mail)