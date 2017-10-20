United States Grand Prix: Who will top qualifying in Austin?

Lewis Hamilton is aiming for a fourth consecutive win at the United States Grand Prix

As the Formula 1 cavalcade pitches up in the Lone Star State, Lewis Hamilton will be hoping his 'golden patch' never ends.

The Japanese Grand Prix saw Hamilton take his fourth win in five races since the summer break, with Sebastian Vettel's title hopes dealt another blow with an early retirement.

Mercedes driver Hamilton needs to win in Austin and Vettel finish sixth or lower for the championship to be decided. It is a long shot, but the odds are in Hamilton's favour as he already has five wins at the Circuit of the Americas.

Elsewhere on the grid, Carlos Sainz has his first run for Renault following Jolyon Palmer's departure, while New Zealander Brendon Hartley is set to make his debut for Toro Rosso.

So, pick your qualifying top three from the list below... then head back over on Sunday to make your race predictions.