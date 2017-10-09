Formula 1 gossip: Lewis Hamilton, Mo Farah, Sebastian Vettel, Romain Grosjean

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton took a huge step closer to the title with victory in Japan

Sebastian Vettel is one reprimand away from a grid penalty after being punished for missing the national anthem at the Japanese Grand Prix.(Autosport)

Lewis Hamilton copied a famous celebration after his victory in Japan...

line

Kimi Raikkonen says Ferrari's engine problems are "weird", after team-mate Vettel was forced to retire from the Japanese Grand Prix.(Crash.net)

Before the race, Haas driver Romain Grosjean started a debate about seatbelts by asking race director Charlie Whiting about Hamilton's habit of taking off his seatbelt to celebrate. (Motorsport.com)

Jolyon Palmer will probably not drive in Formula 1 again after his exit from Renault. (Eurosport)

