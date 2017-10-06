Japanese Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton top in wet second practice

By Andrew Benson

Chief F1 writer

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton was 0.799 seconds quicker than Force India's Esteban Ocon

Lewis Hamilton was fastest in a rain-hit second practice session at the Japanese Grand Prix in which only five drivers set a lap time.

Hamilton was 0.799 seconds quicker than Force India's Esteban Ocon.

The Frenchman's team-mate Sergio Perez was third fastest ahead of the Williams drivers Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll.

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was fastest in the dry morning session, ahead of Hamilton and Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo.

Fans in rain
The second practice session was delayed by 45 minutes

Teams were reluctant to run because each driver is limited to four sets of wet-weather tyres for the weekend, although qualifying and race day are expected to be dry.

The session was cut in half because the track was declared too wet to run on for the first 45 minutes of its scheduled time, but even when the green light was shown only 14 of the 20 drivers ventured out at all, and the majority returned to the pits after one lap.

Stroll was the only driver to fall prey to the conditions, sliding off the track after hitting a patch of water at Turn One and narrowly avoiding a crash.

Red Bull did not even send their drivers out, preferring to save tyres in case the forecast is wrong at a place where the weather is typically unpredictable.

Vandoorne's Hat
Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel was 0.211 seconds quicker than Lewis Hamilton
Williams Storm Trooper fan
A Stormtrooper bizarrely escapes the Star Wars costumes department to attend the Japanese Grand Prix practice - as you do

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired