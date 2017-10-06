Marcin Budkowski: Ex-FIA technical chief joins Renault as director

Renault are seventh in this season's Constructors' Championship

Renault have confirmed that their new executive director is former FIA technical chief Marcin Budkowski.

The move, announced at the Japanese Grand Prix, is deeply controversial because Budkowski knows many of the secrets of the top teams.

In his former role, the Frenchman was responsible for liaising with all teams to ensure the compliance of their cars.

Renault said he would "oversee all the activities in the development and production of the chassis".

Budkowski resigned in September and F1's governing body said he would serve a period of three months' gardening leave before being released from his contract.

This period is too short, according to many of Renault's rivals, who convened a meeting at the Malaysian Grand Prix to discuss the issue.

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said: "It's not a great situation.

Marcin is a very capable guy in a privileged position in the FIA. Every team has been going to him in that role, for the last three years, asking: 'Is this legal and is that legal?' He's been privy to very intimate details and to find him going back to work within a competitive team in a three-month period is far too short and nowhere near industry standard.

"Three weeks ago we were talking about our rear-suspension layout with him. Before that he was in a wind tunnel with another team. He sent out a technical directive the day before he left. There is an element of knowledge in his head and that's why there needs to be a period of gardening leave.

"In our team, the top guys are anywhere between six and 12 months. Three months is just crazy."

Horner said he expected the situation would be discussed at the next meeting of the strategy group of leading teams, the FIA and F1 commercial rights holders.

His views are shared by the bosses of the many other teams.

Renault managing director Cyril Abiteboul said Budkowski was recruited because "it was clear that the management structure of Renault Sport Racing [needed] to be strengthened" as the team build up to their ambition of challenging for the title in 2020, following the car company's takeover of the Lotus team at the end of 2015.

Abiteboul is speaking in the official news conference in Japan later on Friday but last weekend he said: "We will make sure whatever we do is fair and reasonable and we are open to any discussions on that front."