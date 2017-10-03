Japanese Grand Prix: Ferrari expect Sebastian Vettel to avoid grid penalty

By Andrew Benson

Chief F1 writer

Sebastian Vettel
Sebastian Vettel hitched a lift with Sauber driver Pascal Wehrlein after the collision with Lance Stroll

Ferrari believe Sebastian Vettel will avoid a grid penalty for a change of gearbox at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Vettel feared it had been damaged in the bizarre crash with Williams driver Lance Stroll in Malaysia on Sunday.

The device was flown back to Ferrari's factory in Italy for inspection, and a spokesman said it "seems OK".

Had it required changing, Vettel would have faced a five-place grid penalty - a blow in his title fight with Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton.

The gearbox will be tried in practice at this weekend's Japanese Grand Prix, after which Ferrari will know definitively whether it can be used in qualifying and the race.

Vettel heads into the race at Suzuka 34 points behind Hamilton, with a maximum of 125 available over the remaining five grands prix.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired