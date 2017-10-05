Japanese Grand Prix: Who will top qualifying at Suzuka?

Sebastian Vettel will avoid a grid penalty in Japan after his bizarre crash with Williams driver Lance Stroll in Malaysia

A 34-point deficit in the title race is going to be tough for Sebastian Vettel to claw back, but a win in Japan this weekend would go some way to turning the tide.

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton cemented his position at the top of the standings with a second-place finish in Malaysia last weekend behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen.

Vettel's Sepang victory hopes were blighted by mechanical problems and he was required to drive aggressively from the back of the grid to take fourth place in a very competitive - if fragile - Ferrari.

But if the Scuderia can get on top of their reliability woes this weekend, Vettel will be handily placed to rack up his fifth career win in Japan.

So, hop on the side of a passing Sauber and predict who you think will qualify in the top three for Sunday's grand prix.