Formula 1 gossip: Perez, Bottas, Vettel, Wehrlein

Sergio Perez came sixth in Malaysia

Monday, 2 October

Sergio Perez was on an intravenous drip the night before the Malaysian Grand Prix as he battled to overcome a virus. (Autosport)

After the race, Perez revealed he had "the most physically demanding weekend" in his F1 career. (Instagram)

This content will not work on your device, please check Javascript and cookies are enabled or update your browser

Valtteri Bottas says he is enduring the "most difficult time of his career" after his poor form continued at the Malaysia GP. (Sky Sports)

Sebastian Vettel hitched a lift with Pascal Wehrlein following a post-race clash with Lance Stroll and the Sauber driver joked on Twitter after the race. (Twitter)