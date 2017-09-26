BBC Sport - Formula 1: Sebastian Vettel's Singapore woe
How to mess up your title bid in 5 seconds
- From the section Formula 1
All Sebastian Vettel had to do was breeze into a commanding championship lead - instead he cleared a bunch of cars out of his rival Lewis Hamilton's way for him.
Radio 5 live's Jack Nicholls assesses how Vettel managed to bin it, rather than win it.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired