Pierre Gasly to make Formula 1 debut with Toro Rosso in Malaysia

Gasly has been Red Bull's reserve and test driver since the start of the year

Pierre Gasly will make his Formula 1 debut with Toro Rosso at this weekend's Malaysian Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old Frenchman, who won the GP2 series last year, will replace Daniil Kvyat "for the next Grands Prix", Toro Rosso said in a statement.

"He is being given a chance to prove himself in F1," the team added.

"This is a great opportunity for me," said Gasly, who is reserve and test driver for Red Bull, Toro Rosso's sister team.

"I feel as ready as I can be, having had to be prepared for anything in my role as Red Bull Racing's third driver this year.

"I will do my best to perform well with Toro Rosso during these coming races."

Kvyat has struggled to impress so far this season, scoring just four points from 14 races.

The Russian has raced for Toro Rosso since the fifth race of last season after he was demoted from Red Bull following a calamitous Russian Grand Prix in which he crashed into Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel twice within two corners.

Toro Rosso added: "This is not a case of goodbye for our Daniil, as he still remains part of the Red Bull family."