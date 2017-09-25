Formula 1 gossip: Wehrlein, Hamilton, di Resta, Vettel

Pascal Wehrlein has had two top-10 finishes this season, including eighth in Spain

Monday, 25 September

Aston Martin president and CEO Andy Palmer said his company could look to get involved in F1 as an engine manufacturer after Red Bull announced a new sponsorship deal in 2018. (Formula 1.com)

Sauber team boss Fred Vasseur says Pascal Wehrlein still has a chance of retaining his seat next season despite pressure from Marcus Ericsson. (Auto Motor und Sport - Germany)

Three-time champion Lewis Hamilton says he has "no desire" to chase Michael Schumacher's record of seven world titles. (Motorsport)

Paul di Resta could line up for Williams next year as they look to find a suitable partner for Lance Stroll. (Motorsport magazine)

McLaren slumped to a £6m loss last year - down from a £4m profit in 2015.(This is money)

Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, says Sebastian Vettel escaped punishment for the crash at the Singapore Grand Prix for political reasons.(The Checkered Flag)