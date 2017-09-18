Formula 1 gossip: Lewis Hamilton, Jolyon Palmer, Sebastian Vettel, Marcus Ericsson

Singapore Grand Prix winner Lewis Hamilton says he was always mindful of when Ayrton Senna crashed when leading the 1988 Monaco Grand Prix

Monday, 18 September

Lewis Hamilton revealed he was taking inspiration from his hero Ayrton Senna after his win in the Singapore Grand Prix on Sunday. (Guardian)

Departing Renault driver Jolyon Palmer says he wants to end the Formula 1 season on a high after a breakthrough race in Singapore. (Sky Sports via Reuters)

Palmer's father has confirmed the 26-year-old is eyeing a switch to Williams for 2018. (Grandprix.com)

Mark Webber has suggested the first-lap collision between Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen and Kimi Raikkonen was triggered by a move Vettel has tried unsuccessfully before. (Channel 4 via ESPN)

As rumours persist that Sauber could run Ferrari junior drivers in 2018, Marcus Ericsson says his team are talking to "a few other teams, including Williams." (Expressen via Planet-F1.com)