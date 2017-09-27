Vegan athletes 27 Sep From the section Formula 1 Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/formula1/41302009 Read more about sharing. Tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams became vegans in 2012. Venus switched to the diet for health reasons with Serena doing it in support of her sister Bournemouth and England striker Jermain Defoe, 34, credits his vegan diet with prolonging his football career at the top level. British former heavyweight world champion David Haye turned vegan after after researching the most efficient ways to recover from injury. Multiple gold medal-winning skiier Heather Mills became a vegan to save her leg from further operations having had it amputated from below the knee after she was hit by a police motorcyle Australian cricketer Peter Siddle credits eating up to 20 bananas a day with giving him the body of a "fine-tuned athlete".