Malaysian Grand Prix: Predict who will top qualifying in Sepang

Lewis Hamilton said he was looking for a "miracle" after qualifying in fifth for the Singapore Grand Prix.

Cue madness at lights out and Hamilton's wish granted as rival Sebastian Vettel and the rest of the front row collided to hand the Mercedes man his seventh win of the season.

On to Malaysia and last year's race was one to forget for the championship's top two; Hamilton saw his engine go up in smoke along with his title ambitions, while Vettel crashed-out in his Ferrari early doors.

It will be a last hurrah for the Sepang International Circuit as it was announced in April the track will drop off the F1 calendar in 2018 after 19 years.

So, take a nostalgic look at the form guide... and predict your qualifying top three from the list below.