Lewis Hamilton: F1 driver on going vegan and his fears for the planet

Title race leader Hamilton is competing in Singapore this weekend

Lewis Hamilton says he is is aiming to become a vegan in an attempt to pursue the healthiest possible lifestyle and avoid damaging the planet.

The Mercedes Formula 1 driver said: "It is something I have been going towards anyway. I stopped eating red meat two years ago.

"This year I stopped eating chicken and then kind of went back to it and now I've stopped again. So I have generally been pescatarian for the majority of the year and then I've cut fish."

Hamilton said he had been inspired by a documentary about the meat industry, and its potential effects on the environment, animal welfare and human health.

"Take it for what you want to take it for but as the human race what we are doing to the world, there is obviously the pollution (in terms of emissions of global-warming gases) that is coming just from the amount of cows that are being produced is incredible," said the 32-year-old Briton.

"They say it is more than what we produce with our flights and our cars, which is kind of crazy to think. The cruelty is horrible and I don't necessarily want to support that and I want to be healthy. I want to live a healthier life."

Hamilton is seeking a fourth F1 title this year

Hamilton, who is this weekend racing at the Singapore Grand Prix, admitted that pursuing a diet free of any animal products might be a challenge on a lifestyle front.

"I have actually eaten plant-based food for the last two days and it has been amazing. So far I don't feel as if I have been missing out. But I am at the race so I have chefs here. I don't know how easy it is going to be when I get home. That is going to be a real test," he said.

"But I have lots of friends, I have met along the way a lot of people, and every single person I have met who has gone vegan says it is the best decision they have ever made.

"When you watch this documentary and you see meat clogging up your arteries, you see all the stuff they put in the meat, stuff we are all eating, there is no way I am going to disregard that."

Hamilton said his family's medical history had been an influence in his decision.

"I don't want in 10 or 20 years to have diabetes or have heart issues which has been in my family, cancer which has also been in my family," he said. "I don't want to catch any of that stuff.

"I can continue to decide to eat that stuff and take that risk; I guess that's your personal choice. But when you get (a disease or illness like that), you want to make change, so I am trying to pre-empt that and hopefully it is a good direction. I think it's the right direction.

"And by letting people who are following me know, maybe that will encourage a couple of people to do the same thing."