Singapore Grand Prix: Circuit to host race until at least 2021

The Singapore Grand Prix made its debut in 2008

Singapore will host a grand prix until at least 2021 after signing a new contract with Formula 1.

The night race around the streets of the south-east Asian city state made its debut in 2008 and has become one of the blue riband events of the season.

Following the demise of the Malaysian Grand Prix, which will be held for the last time on 1 October, it will be the only race in the region.

F1 chairman Chase Carey said he was thrilled about the new contract.

"Singapore is a signature race," Carey added. "The first night race is is one of the most thrilling events of the year."