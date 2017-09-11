F1 gossip: Verstappen, Renault, Williams, Massa, Sauber

Monday, 11 September

Verstappen is sixth in the drivers' standings this season

Red Bull's Max Verstappen still needs to prove himself as his only grand prix win so far came with a "lot of luck", according to former F1 driver Jochen Mass. (Planet F1)

Williams will put talks over their driver line-up for 2018 on hold as they concentrate on trying to finish the season as strongly as possible with Felipe Massa and Lance Stroll. (F1i.com)

Renault technical director Nick Chester expects the team to be more competitive at the Singapore Grand Prix than the previous race in Italy because of the downforce levels at the circuit. (TheCheckeredFlag)

Sauber boss Fred Vasseur plans to increase the team's staff by nearly 100 as he tries to improve their fortunes. (Autosport)