Singapore Grand Prix: Get ready for a special sparkle at F1 night race

Vettel or Hamilton...which giant head will win?

There's something a bit special about the Singapore Grand Prix, and mostly it's the night thing.

Without it, the Marina Bay track would most likely be just another right-angle-dominated street circuit in an environment in which the major concern would be how many litres of water one needed to drink to cope with the humidity.

But holding the race at night gives it a unique ambience all of its own - and takes the edge off the extremes of the tropical environment.

In Singapore, F1 is just getting going as the day is coming to an end. As dusk settles on the south-east Asian city state, the lights come on and the whole place takes on a special sparkle that has to be seen to be believed.

It's easy to see how this race is second only to Monaco in the amount of business done over the weekend.

There is a lustre to the light. The dipping sun eases the brutality of the afternoon heat, which is tempered only by regular, massive rain storms. And the ambience is somehow both intense and relaxed at the same time.

Out on track, only the first of those adjectives applies. A long lap - and a long race, the longest on the calendar - bumpy streets and the high humidity in temperatures that nudge 30C even at night make it arguably the toughest race on the calendar for the drivers.

Haas' Romain Grosjean says of Singapore: "It can be very physical. All week we never see the sunlight, so that takes a bit of energy away. Then it's humid, it's hot and it's always a long race."

Marina Bay is no Spa or Suzuka but it has a challenge all of its own as the cars pass the landmarks of this former British colony just off the southern tip of the Malay peninsula.

For the spectators, on a circuit lined with Chinese lanterns, it's an attractive sight. For the drivers it's a test of endurance and concentration, bodies saturated with heat in the cockpit, minds fighting for clarity, bumps, concrete walls punishing a moment's lapse in concentration.

The timetable adds to the surrealness of the place. Singapore is seven hours ahead of the UK but, with the track action starting in the late afternoon and finishing at 10pm, nearly everyone stays on European time.

You get up at 2pm-ish, leave the track about 2am, and head off for something to eat. Not all of Singapore has embraced the bizarre needs of its annual visitors, but there's always a hawkers' centre open somewhere - a collection of shacks serving delicious food around a central seating area.

Head there for seafood rice, noodles or laksa at 3am, and then back to the hotel by dawn, grab some sleep, hope the curtains block out the light and the other guests are not too noisy, before doing it all over again.

The race is not often a cracker, but as an experience it is not to be missed.

Andrew Benson, chief F1 writer

The track

Prince of Darkness

He may now be three points behind Lewis Hamilton in the title race, but when it comes to the Marina Bay circuit, Sebastian Vettel is king of the track. The German has four wins under his belt - three of which were back-to-back victories for Red Bull in 2011, 2012 and 2013

His first win for Ferrari came in 2015 from pole position on the grid. While Vettel dominated the hectic race, rival Hamilton had a nightmare weekend, eventually suffering a loss of power and retiring. It remains the 'Mercedes mystery' as to what actually went wrong with his car that day

New boy in town

Luscious locks, chopped off

A grand prix isn't just about the cars these days, pre- and post-race concerts are now big business in Formula 1. This weekend sees big name acts like Calvin Harris and Duran Duran (pictured - in the eighties, clearly) taking to the stage, but things weren't so simple for male performers a few years back...

In the 1960s, a Singapore government policy forbidding any male to sport long hair came into effect, a reaction to the hippie culture that was gaining popularity at the time. Everyone from the Bee Gees to Led Zeppelin were forced to cancel their gigs in Singapore, with the ban only being officially lifted in the 1990s

How to follow on BBC Sport

