F1 gossip: Mercedes, Monza, Haas, McLaren, Vandoorne

Monday, 4 September

Stoffel Vandoorne
It was another bad weekend for McLaren driver Stoffel Vandoorne

Team principal Gunther Steiner believes Haas have been treated inconsistently by stewards this season. (Motorsport.com)

Belgian driver Stoffel Vandoorne was frustrated again after an issue with his Honda power unit at the Italian Grand Prix forced the McLaren driver into his fourth retirement of the season. (Crash)

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff believes the team's Italian Grand Prix dominance was due to title rival Ferrari having an off weekend, rather than a leap in performance. (Autosport)

Mercedes
It was a memorable weekend for Mercedes as their cars finished one and two at Monza

