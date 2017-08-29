F1 gossip: Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen, Alain Prost, Fernando Alonso

Lewis Hamilton is second in the drivers' standings behind Sebastian Vettel

Tuesday, 29 August

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says there will be no contract talks with Lewis Hamilton in the coming months. (F1i.com)

Max Verstappen's dad, Jos, says he and his son are starting to question whether Red Bull can turn around their situation with Renault engine problems. (Ziggo Sport, via Autosport)

Renault adviser and brand ambassador Alain Prost personally apologised to Max Verstappen for the Red Bull driver's engine failure at last weekend's Belgian Grand Prix. (F1i.com)

Honda, McLaren's engine partner, says there was "nothing showing" in Fernando Alonso's data despite the driver retiring from the Belgian Grand Prix. (Daily Express)

Force India driver Esteban Ocon has offered an olive branch to team-mate Sergio Perez after publicly accusing the Mexican of twice trying to kill him in Belgium at the weekend. (Reuters)

Toro Rosso have confirmed Formula 2 driver Sean Gelael will drive for the team in four of the next six FP1 sessions. (ESPN)