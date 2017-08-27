Lewis Hamilton holds off Sebastian Vettel to win in Belgium

Lewis Hamilton cut his championship deficit to Sebastian Vettel to just seven points with a closely fought victory in the Belgian Grand Prix.

Hamilton rarely led Vettel by more than two seconds apart in a tense battle until a late safety car added further jeopardy.

The entire field pitted for tyres and Ferrari chose the fastest ultra-soft tyres for Vettel while Mercedes put Hamilton on softs.

But after just fending off an attack by the German on the restart, Hamilton took back control and led to the end of the race.

Hamilton had not been happy with the decision to bring out the safety car, after a collision between the two Force India drivers on the run down the hill from La Source to Eau Rouge.

He said it was "a BS call from the stewards", clearly worried that with the extra grip from the ultra-soft tyres, Vettel would have an advantage.

For a few seconds after the restart, Hamilton appeared to be in trouble, as Vettel sat right behind him through Eau Rouge and appeared to be lining up to pass the Mercedes up the long Kemmel straight.

But Hamilton used all the power advantage of his Mercedes to fend him off and he reeled off two consecutive fastest laps to pull 1.4 seconds clear and give himself a more comfortable margin.

The race settled back into the pattern that had been set soon after the start.

Hamilton was in front, Vettel was more than capable of staying right with him, but in evenly matched cars could not get close enough to attack.

Spa is a hugely popular race on the F1 calendar - more than 100,000 came from the Netherlands to see Max Verstappen alone

A day of high emotion as F1 thinks of Schumacher

Mick Schumacher - son of Michael - drove around the track at Spa in his father's 1994 Benetton

The seven-time world champion is still recovering following a ski-ing accident during Christmas 2013, and has not been seen publicly since