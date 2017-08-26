Lewis Hamilton equals Michael Schumacher's all-time pole position record

Lewis Hamilton equalled Michael Schumacher's all-time record of 68 Formula 1 pole positions at the Belgian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver did a sensational lap to beat title rival Sebastian Vettel of Ferrari, who was on top form himself, by 0.242 seconds.

Hamilton was 0.541secs ahead of team-mate Valtteri Bottas, who was third ahead of Kimi Raikkonen's Ferrari.

Max Verstappen headed team-mate Daniel Ricciardo to an all-Red Bull third row.

Hamilton does it in style

The key to Hamilton's pole was arguably a stupendous effort through the middle sector of the lap at the demanding Spa-Francorchamps track in the Ardennes mountains.

The Ferrari had been quicker than the Mercedes through sector two throughout the weekend but Hamilton pulled something out of the bag on his final run to set the pace there by 0.2secs.

Afterwards, F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn delivered a message from Schumacher's family. Brawn said: "His wife Corinna said that Michael always believed records were there to be broken, and they want to offer their congratulations."

Schumacher scored 91 wins during his F1 career - Hamilton has 57

Schumacher has not been seen in public since the skiing accident in 2013 that left him with severe head injuries and in a coma for some months. His family have consistently said his recovery will be long and hard and have given no other news of his condition.

Hamilton said "To be able to put a lap together like that is a dream. I have the best job in the world. It's a pleasure to be here.

"To hear the message Ross just gave, I have to say a big thank you. I followed Michael and raced against him and always admired him. My prayers are for him and the family and he will always be one of the greatest of all time."

Vettel on fire as well

As good as Hamilton's lap was, Vettel's was equally impressive.

The German had been struggling for pace for much of the weekend compared to team-mate Kimi Raikkonen and was half a second down on Hamilton after the first runs in the top 10 shoot-out.

When Hamilton reduced his own time by a further 0.354secs on his final run and Bottas popped up in second place ahead of Raikkonen, Vettel appeared to have problems.

But he produced his own mega-lap to join Hamilton on the front row.

"It was the right lap at the right time," Vettel said, adding that he had been helped by a slipstream from Raikkonen in the final sector, where the German set the fastest time of all in a part of the track where Mercedes have dominated all weekend.

The stage is therefore set for a titanic battle between the two title rivals in the race, which Vettel starts 14 points ahead of Hamilton.

Hamilton effectively took over from Schumacher when the German left Mercedes at the end of 2012

The eight-time world champion is still in a coma following a ski-ing accident during Christmas 2013

There was huge support for Max Verstappen across the track at Spa-Francorchamps