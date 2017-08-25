BBC Sport - Carlos Sainz Jr on Red Bull dreams & meeting Fernando Alonso as a boy

Sainz on Red Bull dreams & meeting Alonso as a boy

Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz Jr tells BBC Radio 5 live's Tom Clarkson which team he'd like to drive for next, and how meeting his hero Fernando Alonso in 2006 shaped his future.

How to follow the Belgium Grand Prix across BBC Sport

Top videos

Video

Sainz on Red Bull dreams & meeting Alonso as a boy

Video

An absolute sitter! Gabriel drops Stokes on 98

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Klopp last to hear Wijnaldum baby news

Video

Root equals world record with boundary

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Five reasons to watch the Challenge Cup final

Video

Cook dismissed by brilliant Hope catch

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Spurs' Sanchez 'one of the most talented players in Europe'

Video

'Saviour', 'Messiah' - 17-year-old Rooney impresses Match of the Day pundits

Video

Dropped catches, mobiles & rhubarb – funnies from the TMS match

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Hull FC's Radford ready for Challenge Cup 'spectacle'

Video

'After the fight I'm heading to Ibiza'

  • From the section Boxing
Video

Keetels' strike ends England's title defence

  • From the section Hockey

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired