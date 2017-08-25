BBC Sport - Carlos Sainz Jr on Red Bull dreams & meeting Fernando Alonso as a boy
Sainz on Red Bull dreams & meeting Alonso as a boy
- From the section Formula 1
Toro Rosso driver Carlos Sainz Jr tells BBC Radio 5 live's Tom Clarkson which team he'd like to drive for next, and how meeting his hero Fernando Alonso in 2006 shaped his future.
