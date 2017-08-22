Kimi Raikkonen: Ferrari driver agrees new contract until end of 2018 season
-
- From the section Formula 1
Ferrari have extended driver Kimi Raikkonen's contract until the end of the 2018 season.
More to follow.
Ferrari have extended driver Kimi Raikkonen's contract until the end of the 2018 season.
More to follow.
Analysis and opinion from the BBC's chief Formula 1 writer.
Get the latest results and headlines sent straight to your phone, find all our Formula 1 coverage details with our Live Guide, sign-up to our newsletter and learn where to find us on online.
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired