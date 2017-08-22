F1 gossip: Max Verstappen, Haas, Romain Grosjean, Jolyon Palmer

Tuesday, 22 August

Red Bull finished second last season, 297 points behind Mercedes

Max Verstappen says Red Bull will need to improve if he is going to stay when his contract ends in 2019. The team, winners of four successive constructors' championships from 2010-13, are third in the standings, 173 points behind leaders Mercedes. Verstappen says: "At the moment we are not where I want to be, but that doesn't mean you have to give up straight away. But after two, three years without improving, that would be a different story." (Motorsport.com)

Formula 1 could adopt a driverless safety car in the future as part of an effort to promote autonomous technology. (Autosport)

Haas boss Guenther Steiner says both Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen will use Brembo brakes in this weekend's Belgian Grand Prix. (F1i.com)

Renault's Jolyon Palmer, who is yet to record a top-10 finish this year, is feeling confident after the summer break. (F1i.com)

A 1995 McLaren F1 sold for $15.6m (£12.1m) at the annual Monterey Car Week in California, with a 1970 Porsche 917K racecar going for $14m (£10.8m). (Go Auto)

Former world champion Nico Rosberg is returning to his karting roots for a special Facebook challenge.

Jenson Button has certainly not been taking things easily on his sabbatical from F1 as these words and this picture on Instagram illustrates. "Big week of training behind me for the Ironman 70.3 World Champs with 13km swimming, 335km on the bike and 60km of running. Now it's time to focus on the Suzuka 1000kms in the mega SuperGT NSX GT 500."