BBC Sport - Robert Kubica returns to F1, six years after he nearly lost an arm in a rally crash
Kubica's remarkable return to Formula 1
- From the section Formula 1
Meet Robert Kubica, who stands on the verge of a remarkable return to Formula 1 six years after he nearly lost an arm in a horrific rally crash.
Having said returning to F1 was an "impossible dream", Kubica is in Hungary to test drive the Renault.
