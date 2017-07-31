F1 gossip: Raikkonen, Vettel, Bottas, Hamilton, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Magnussen

Monday, 31 July

Raikkonen (left) said he could go faster than Vettel but was used as a buffer by Ferrari against Lewis Hamilton

Sebastian Vettel won the race in Hungary but admitted Ferrari team-mate Kimi Raikkonen had more pace. (Reuters)

Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas has thanked team-mate Lewis Hamilton for letting him retake third spot just before the finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix. (Planet F1)

Fernando Alonso achieved McLaren's best result with his sixth place in Budapest and says he was surprised to set the fastest lap of the race. (ESPN)

Renault's Nico Hulkenberg and Haas rival Kevin Magnussen both traded insults after their clash at the Hungary Grand Prix. (Autosport)