F1 title gallery

Felipe Massa
Since the very first Formula 1 world championship in 1950, 27% of seasons have been decided by three points or fewer
Lewis Hamilton
Close but no cigar. Lewis Hamilton missed out on a world title in his debut season in 2008 by one point to Kimi Raikkonen.
Lewis Hamilton
But it was Lewis Hamilton's time to triumph in dramatic fashion one year later. He won it on the last lap of the last race of the season, beating Felipe Massa by one point.
Michael Schumacher
Michael Schumacher clinched the first of his seven world titles in 1994 by beating Damon Hill by one point.
Niki Lauda
1984 was the year the world championship was decided by the smallest margin in Formula 1 history, Niki Lauda pipping his McLaren team-mate Alain Prost by half a point.
James Hunt
Lewis Hamilton may need to draw inspiration from his compatriot James Hunt if he's trailing Sebastian Vettel by three points going into the final race. That's how many points Hunt was behind Niki Lauda going into the final race of the season but the Briton clinched the title by a point after finishing third after Lauda withdrew.
Giuseppe Farina
Giuseppe Farina won the first first Formula 1 world championship by a single point.

