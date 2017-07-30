Hungarian Grand Prix: Could Lewis Hamilton's gesture cost him the title?

Alain Prost (left) won four world titles. But for missing out on the title by two points in 1983 and half a point in 1984 (pictured) it could have been six

It was a brilliant sporting gesture.

Lewis Hamilton kept his word at the Hungarian Grand Prix by handing back third place to his team-mate Valtteri Bottas - a promise made during the race as Hamilton attempted to chase down the leading Ferraris.

But could it come at a price?

Finishing fourth instead of third cost Hamilton three points, meaning Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel leads the Briton by 14 points heading into the summer break.

Since the very first Formula 1 world championship in 1950, 27% of seasons have been decided by three points or fewer, so Hamilton has definitely taken a risk.

Tense title deciders

There's been plenty of thrilling title tussles over the years but these are the 18 that were decided by three points or fewer:

Year Champion Runner up Points difference 1950 Giuseppe Farina (Alfa Romeo) Juan Manuel Fangio (Ferrari) 3 1956 Juan Manuel Fangio (Ferrari) Stirling Moss (Maserati) 3 1958 Mike Hawthorn (Vanwall) Stirling Moss (Cooper-Climax) 1 1961 Phil Hill (Ferrari) Wolfgang von Trips (Ferrari) 1 1964 John Surtees (Ferrari) Graham Hill (BRM) 1 1974 Emerson Fittipaldi (McLaren) Clay Regazzoni (Ferrari) 3 1976 James Hunt (Ferrari) Niki Lauda (Ferrari) 1 1981 Nelson Piquet (Brabham) Carlos Reutemann (Williams) 1 1983 Nelson Piquet (Brabham) Alain Prost (Renault) 2 1984 Niki Lauda (McLaren) Alain Prost (McLaren) 0.5 1986 Alain Prost (McLaren) Nigel Mansell (Williams) 2 1988 Ayrton Senna (McLaren) Alain Prost (McLaren) 3 1994 Michael Schumacher (Benetton) Damon Hill (Williams) 1 1999 Mika Hakkinen (McLaren) Eddie Irvine (Ferrari) 2 2003 Michael Schumacher (Ferrari) Kimi Raikkonen (McLaren) 2 2007 Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari) Lewis Hamilton & Fernando Alonso (both McLaren) 1 2008 Lewis Hamilton (McLaren) Felipe Massa (Ferrari) 1 2012 Sebastian Vettel (Red Bull) Fernando Alonso (Ferrari) 3

Gallery - selected titles decided by three points or fewer

Sir Stirling Moss lost out on the title by three points or fewer on two occasions, in 1956 and 1958.

