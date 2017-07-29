Paul di Resta prepares t replace unwell Felipe Massa in Hungary

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel set a blistering pace in final practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix as doubts swirl about Felipe Massa's ability to race.

Vettel was 0.475 seconds quicker than team-mate Kimi Raikkonen and 0.897secs clear of the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas, with Lewis Hamilton struggling in fifth.

Williams driver Massa stopped his session early because he was feeling unwell.

If the Brazilian cannot take part in qualifying, he will be replaced by reserve driver Paul Di Resta.

The Scot has not raced in F1 since 2013 and has not driven the 2017 car before.

Massa went to hospital after feeling dizzy in Friday practice but was released and spent the night in his hotel.

He said he was feeling better on Saturday morning and was passed fit to take part in final practice. But after completing 12 laps and setting 17th fastest time, 0.124secs quicker than team-mate Lance Stroll, he stopped his session with about 20 minutes to go.

Deputy team principal Claire Williams confirmed Massa was feeling unwell again but refused to comment on what would happen.

Di Resta was seen heading into the Williams trucks during the session and the team appeared to be changing the pedals in Massa's car - Di Resta is a much taller man than Massa and would need such a change.

At the front, Mercedes were struggling on a track on which Hamilton has won five times in 10 years.

The car lacked balance and grip on Friday and the drivers appeared to be struggling with the same problems on Saturday.

Hamilton was locking wheels and running wide and his fastest lap was a massive 1.417 seconds behind title rival Vettel, who leads the Briton by one point.

