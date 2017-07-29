Paul di Resta prepares t replace unwell Felipe Massa in Hungary

By Andrew Benson

Chief F1 writer at the Hungaroring

Sebastian Vettel in action during the final practice session at the 2017 Hungarian Grand Prix

Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel set a blistering pace in final practice at the Hungarian Grand Prix as doubts swirl about Felipe Massa's ability to race.

Vettel was 0.475 seconds quicker than team-mate Kimi Raikkonen and 0.897secs clear of the Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas, with Lewis Hamilton struggling in fifth.

Williams driver Massa stopped his session early because he was feeling unwell.

If the Brazilian cannot take part in qualifying, he will be replaced by reserve driver Paul Di Resta.

The Scot has not raced in F1 since 2013 and has not driven the 2017 car before.

Massa went to hospital after feeling dizzy in Friday practice but was released and spent the night in his hotel.

Media playback is not supported on this device

Palmer's guide to his state-of-the-art helmet

He said he was feeling better on Saturday morning and was passed fit to take part in final practice. But after completing 12 laps and setting 17th fastest time, 0.124secs quicker than team-mate Lance Stroll, he stopped his session with about 20 minutes to go.

Deputy team principal Claire Williams confirmed Massa was feeling unwell again but refused to comment on what would happen.

Di Resta was seen heading into the Williams trucks during the session and the team appeared to be changing the pedals in Massa's car - Di Resta is a much taller man than Massa and would need such a change.

At the front, Mercedes were struggling on a track on which Hamilton has won five times in 10 years.

The car lacked balance and grip on Friday and the drivers appeared to be struggling with the same problems on Saturday.

Hamilton was locking wheels and running wide and his fastest lap was a massive 1.417 seconds behind title rival Vettel, who leads the Briton by one point.

More to follow

Finishing positions of the Merceds and Ferrrair drivers in 2017 - hamilton has 4 wins, vettel 3, bottas 2 and raikkonen 0
As it stands for the Mercedes and Ferrari drivers so far in 2017...

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired